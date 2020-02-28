MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) is planning on holding a province-wide one-day strike on March 5th.

This strike will take all public Catholic students in the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board out of school for the day.

This comes after OECTA cancelled its rotating strikes in a sign of good faith when they were called back to the bargaining table.

The failed negotiations with the government could lead OECTA at some point to escalate their job action.