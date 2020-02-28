Thursday saw the official opening of the Paramedic and Fire Station 1 in Bracebridge. (Doug Crosse Photo)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Emergency crews are responding to a snowmobile crash north of Bracebridge.

Muskoka Paramedics confirmed that services are on the scene at Graves Rd. but were not able to give a specific time as to when they were called.

No information about the person involved has been released but it was confirmed that there were no deaths.

More info to come as it becomes available.