GRAVENHURST, ON-A young boy from Gravenhurst has been admitted to Sick Kids after being found to have a rare brain tumour.

Heather Stothers, the mother of 12-year-old Jordyn Guimond was first alerted while they were at an eye exam that revealed a tumour was putting pressure on his optic nerves.

Guimond was quickly sent to Sick Kids where tests showed a non-cancerous tumour and the cysts around it have attached themselves to various vital nerves in his body.

Stothers said in a recent post, that they are home after booking surgery for March 3rd. The doctors told her to, “Please take Jordyn home, enjoy the next few days, have fun, be together, and sleep in your own beds.”

Strothers said that surgery is very high risk but the doctors told her they are 90 percent certain that this particular surgery will leave no side effects.

The first surgery aims to break the various cysts that have attached themselves to Guimond’s nerves and the appointments afterwards will attempt to remove the tumour itself.

If you are interested in helping this family, you can go to their GoFundMe page here which has raised $935.00 by the time of publication.