BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Bracebridge comedian Tyler Morrison has been nominated for the 2020 JUNO Comedy Album of the Year.

The album titled “Stright White Fail” features comedian Jarrett Campbell telling funny anecdotes about living in a rural community. Morrison worked as a producer on the album and said that he was very surprised to hear they were nominated. “It feels great and it’s not something you think of,” said Morrison. “Its another opportunity for Canadian comedians in the industry to be celebrated.”

The album makes fun of small-town quirks, travelling on the road and using dating apps, “It’s a celebration of degeneration,” said Morrison

Morrison said that it was great working on an album with someone who he has known for a long time, “Since I know his act inside and out I felt like I was the right producer for the job.”

The JUNO Awards will be held on March 15th.