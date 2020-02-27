GRAVENHURST, ON-Marco Muzzo is scheduled for another parole hearing.

The Beaver Creek inmate was convicted of four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm after a crash in 2015.

Muzzo had returned home from his bachelor party on a private plane. He got into his car and drove through a stop sign, hitting the mini-van carrying the Neville-Lake family.

Three children and their grandfather were killed.

Muzzo had been denied parole at his first hearing in 2018.

His hearing is scheduled for April 28th at the minimum-security institution in Gravenhurst.