MUSKOKA, ON-The snowfall warning has ended for Muskoka.

People can expect another five centimetres of snow to hit the area today before tapering off into flurries this morning. Up to another four centimetres of snow is possible for tonight.

A weather advisory has been put into effect that warns against snow squalls affecting the region later today and tomorrow. While 15 centimetres of snow in 12 hours is not expected to be reached, Environment Canada said there will be periods of suddenly reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Driving is going to be dicey as the squalls will cause visibility to be reduced on the roads and can cause conditions to change quickly.