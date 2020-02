The good news is that Environment Canada is predicting the heavy snow will taper to flurries this afternoon.

But, northern Muskoka including Huntsville could see another 15 to 20 centimetres by this afternoon, with southern Muskoka getting off much easier with only another two to four centimetres predicted.

The weather agency also says snow squalls and blowing snow is possible with winds gusting to 50 kilometres an hour and a wind chill of -23 tonight.