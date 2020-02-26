SUNDRIDGE, ON-The Almaguin Highlands OPP has arrested a man accused of breaking his probation.

The OPP arrested the suspect on February 4th after the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Sundridge/Strong Fire Department were called to a home on Main St. about a man in distress. The accused was brought to the hospital by the EMS where according to the OPP, he started becoming uncooperative and assaulted a paramedic.

On February 20th, the police arrested the accused 36-year-old from Sundridge for assault and failure to follow his probation order.

He was released from police custody and is set to appear in court on April 9th.