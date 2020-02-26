MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka is under a snowfall warning that could bring up to 25 centimetres of snow to the area by tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada said that snow is expected to continue today and become heavier this afternoon. The snow will continue throughout the night before tapering off into flurries Thursday morning.

If you are going to be in the Lake Huron or Golden Horseshoe area, be advised that snow squalls will likely continue into Friday.

People are advised to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions as there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic.