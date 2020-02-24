MUSKOKA, ON-The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is going to begin a new phase of job action this week.

ETFO President for Trillium Lakelands Karen Bratina told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that for the next two weeks until March 6th, there will be no rolling strikes that will take students out of school.

Bratina noted that if the government does not make a deal with the union by the end of the two weeks, then the ETFO will possibly escalate into another phase of job action, but when asked about what it would look like, she said she did not know.

Bratina said that she feels like this action is very appropriate for the ETFO as it allows teachers across the province to say thank you to the people who showed them support, get students back in school and also sends a message to the government that they are willing to go back to the bargaining table and reach an agreement.