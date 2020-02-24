MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has called off its strike action for February 27th.

The rolling strike was supposed to take all Catholic students in the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School Board out of school for the day but the union issued a statement Friday evening saying that they were called back to the bargaining table on February 24th for discussions.

President of OECTA Liz Stuart said that they have been assured that “discussions will continue to be meaningful.”

She went on to say that Catholic teachers have demonstrated that they will do what is necessary to stand against this government’s cuts to publically funded education. “Should negotiations cease being productive, further strike action will be announced.”