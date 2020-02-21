MUSKOKA, ON-Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP) and the Table Soup Kitchen Foundation are looking for participants and donations for the Coldest Night of the Year to help struggling people in the community.

The walk held in Huntsville will support the Table Soup Kitchen Foundation and the funds raised will go towards the foundation’s food bank, community kitchen, men’s hostile and other programs.

The walk held in Gravenhurst is organized by GAP and the money raised will help fund the organization’s food programs as well as invest in their transportation and mental health initiatives.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a Canada-wide walk held at night on February 22nd where people can pledge to walk two, five or 10 kilometres either by themselves or with a team.

If you are interested in participating or donating, go to the Coldest Night of the Year Gravenhurst site here and the Huntsville site here.