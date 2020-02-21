MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) is planning on continuing its rolling one-day strikes if negotiations with the government don’t improve.

President of OECTA for Simcoe Muskoka Kent MacDonald said that eventually if the situation does not get better for students and teachers, there is a possibility of the union escalating their current job action of rotating strikes.

When asked about what needs to happen for the strikes to end, MacDonald said that the government needs to hold “honest negotiations.” He noted the government has been making the details of the negotiations public and how those need to be kept at the bargaining table until decisions have been made.

Discussions will continue with the government and in the event that no deals are struck, the union has called for another rolling strike on February 25th that will affect the Simcoe-Muskoka Catholic District School Board.