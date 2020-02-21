MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) is planning to keep the rotating strikes in effect unless the government returns to the bargaining table.

During the province-wide one-day strike today, OSSTF Muskoka President Colin Matthew said that there are no plans to escalate the unions rotating strike job action but the only way the strikes will end is when the government returns to the table and negotiates fairly.

“The government needs to return with a plan to protect students and teachers,’ said Matthew.

He reiterated that the union’s main goals are to return class sizes to 22 students, ensure teachers make a livable wage and to limit mandatory e-learning. “The purpose of the strikes is to get the government back to the table and bargain,” said Matthew.

No next OSSTF strike has been decided as the union re-evaluates each region on a week by week basis.