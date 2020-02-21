MUSKOKA, ON-The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is prepared to launch into the next phase of their job action if the government does not return to the bargaining table.

During the province-wide one-day strike today, ETFO president for Trillium Lakelands Karen Bartina said that people on Monday can expect an announcement from the union saying what the next phase of their job action will be.

When asked if she could provide any description for what could come, Bratina said that she was not sure, but it could either be an escalation into the next phase of their job action or an expansion of the current rotating strikes.

Bratina said that the only way the strikes will end is if the government returns to the bargaining table and negotiates a fair deal. “They need to listen to the teachers, parents and students of the province about what they want,” said Bratina.

When asked about what is stopping the union and government from returning to the table, she said it is about the agenda the government has set where they are determined to make cuts in various public sectors.

She said they do not want to be out on the picket line but the reason they are there is that they are passionate about the students and want the best education for them. “We will continue to fight and withdraw services until the government takes us seriously.”