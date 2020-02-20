MUSKOKA, ON-All public school students in Muskoka are going to be hit with another province-wide one-day strike on February 21st.

This will take all public elementary, high school and Catholic students in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) out of school for the day.

With strike will include three major unions including the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA).

TLDSB confirmed that the before and after school programs and community use of the school after-hours program will not be affected by the strike and will run as usual.