District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka has passed its 2020 budget and a tax increase of 1.9 percent.

The increase will see people who own property that is valued at $300,000.00, pay an additional $16.26 in taxes.

The District also approved an operating expenditure budget earlier this week of about $128 million.

The District said that the 2020 budget focuses on maintaining existing services and service levels across the District while continuing to invest in transportation infrastructure, affordable housing, long term care and other Council priorities.