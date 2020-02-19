MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka has unanimously decided to take on the responsibility of applying for 64 new beds for Fairvern Nursing Home.

During its council meeting yesterday, its members voted 22-0 that they will send in an application to the Ministry of Long-Term Care that will donate new beds to the nursing home.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Executive Director Carolyn Zacharuk said that if the application passes and they are granted the 64 beds, the nursing home will undergo a transition and build a new nursing home that will accommodate what would then be a total of 160 beds.

With the possible transition to the new building and bringing in more beds, Fairvern will be transferring all of its licenses to the District. This move will make Fairvern part of the District and will be run by the municipality. Zacharuk confirmed that Fairvern will still have a similar staffing situation and still be a not-for-profit.

Zacharuk said that the new Fairvern will be located on a property near the hospital that was donated to them for this purpose.

She said that they are aiming to have this new facility completed by 2023 and for them to meet that mark, they would have to start construction in 2021.

The total cost of the new Fairvern would be approximately $50.7 million with the District of Muskoka covering about $23 million of that.

The application for the new beds must be submitted by March 31st.