GRAVENHURST, ON-The Muskoka Anglers owner has been banned from the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League (CPJHL).

The team was told the owner was banned from the league on Saturday but the CPJHL is working with all Anglers players to find them a suitable team for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

CPJHL President Barry DeGray says that the league has worked all season with Anglers owner Brian Fish and his expectations. DeGray says Fish was unwilling to compromise with the league and fellow owners.

DeGray noted that Fish did not want to stick to the established ice rink schedule, leaving other teams to work around his agenda and find other times to practice.

DeGray also mentioned that one of Fish’s responsibilities was to organize transportation for the players in the form of some kind of bus. “He didn’t organize transportation and players had to get to the games by their own means,” said DeGray.

“This is a situation where we were perhaps too lenient on allowing an owner who is clearly not a team player to run league franchises and in the end, it’s the players that truly suffer,” said DeGray.

The MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom has reached out to Brian Fish for comment, but as of yet he has not returned our call.