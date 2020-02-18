BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Scouts Canadian flag has been raised to recognize those in Bracebridge Scouting and Guiding.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith was joined by Scouters, Guiders, and youth from Bracebridge Scouting and Guiding on Monday as they celebrate the birthday of Scouts Founder, Lord Robert Baden-Powell and his wife, the World Chief Guide, Lady Olave Baden-Powell.

This event, according to 3rd Bracebridge Colony Scouter Shawn Forth is significant because it demonstrates to the community the importance of the Scouting and Guiding traditions that have been present for over 100 years.

Forth noted that Scout-Guide week aims to highlight and show the importance of the citizenship the youth and volunteers demonstrate.

Smith thanked the volunteers from Scouting and Guiding for all of the work they do and thanked them, “For your commitment in all the great things you’re learning in our community, making yourself better citizens.”