MUSKOKA, ON-Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for the Muskoka region as poor driving conditions and low visibility are expected for this morning.

Snow is expected to move over Central and Eastern Ontario today resulting in about 10 centimetres. If you are going to be in the area of Algonquin Park and the Ottawa River, there may be local amounts of snow reaching 15 centimetres.

The commute this afternoon is expected to be impacted by the snowfall.

Environment Canada said the snow will taper off by this evening as a warm front moves through bringing temperatures to near or just about the freezing mark.

Drivers are advised to give themselves extra time to reach their destination.