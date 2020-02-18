The Almaguin Highlands OPP along with an OPP Reconstructionist and Technical Collision investigator is investigating a snowmobile collision that claimed a 14-year-old’s life.

Almaguin Highlands OPP, Kearney Fire Department, and Parry Sound E.M.S. attended the scene.

Police report that Mark Ramolla of Springwater Township was riding his snowmachine near Rain Lake Road in the Town of Kearney Sunday afternoon around 3:00.

The investigation found that the deceased ran off the trail and struck a tree.