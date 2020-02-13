GRAVENHURST, ON-The Muskoka Anglers are going to play against the Flying Fathers in an effort to raise money for families in need.

Most of the money raised will go to Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs, an organization that donates various necessities to families including clothes, furniture, and food.

President of the Muskoka Anglers Junior Hockey Club and organizer of the event Brian Fish said that the event is sure to make everyone laugh and have a good time.

Fish noted that the Flying Fathers’ comedy routine messes with the team they are playing against like blindfolding players who may be getting the upper hand, putting glass over their net so the other team can’t score or throwing pies.

The hockey game is set to happen at the Gravenhurst Centennial Arena on February 17th at 3:00 p.m.

If you would like to purchase your tickets ahead of time, the cost for adults is $10.00 and the cost for children is $5.00. If you buy your tickets at the door, adults will pay $15.00 for themselves and $7.00 for their children.

Tickets can be purchased beforehand by contacting Fish at [email protected] or by calling 587-703-2815.