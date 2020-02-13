Close up of a car's tires on a snowy road(Vista Radio Stock Image).

MUSKOKA, ON-Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Muskoka.

-35-degree wind chills are expected to hit the area overnight tonight and into Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rise Friday morning but some areas in Eastern Ontario may experience these wind chills again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada suggests keeping emergency supplies in your car like extra blankets and jumper cables.

This warning was issued as there is an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

People are reminded that if it is too cold for you outside, then it will be too cold for your pet.