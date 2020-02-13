Dryden is also known to visit the Hamilton, Brantford, York, Durham, Toronto, Barrie, and Thunder Bay areas. (Photo supplied by: OPP)

32-year old Jamie Dryden is described as Indigenous, five feet six inches tall with short brown hair and hazel eyes and is considered armed and dangerous.

He has several tattoos including a Panther, Spider Web, Skulls and a Barbed Wire on his left forearm, “Three Men Keep A Secret, Two are Dead” on his right arm. He also has an eye on his left hand.

Dryden is wanted by the Hamilton Police Service for several violent crimes. He has breached his statutory release. He is serving a two year and nine-month sentence for three counts of aggravated assault, 2 charges of break and enter, disguise with intent and theft under.

If you know where he is call the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.