MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka is consulting people before they get rid of 13 high priority public garbage bin sites.

During a Gravenhurst Council meeting yesterday, representatives from Muskoka Public Works informed council they are looking into different options for removing garbage as the current bin site method is ineffective and a possible danger to the environment.

Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works for the District of Muskoka Fred Jahn noted that in 2020, they will be eliminating 13 bin sites in Georgian Bay, Muskoka Lakes, Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst. By April 2023, the district aims to eliminate all current 88 bin sites and replace them with alternative measures of garbage collection.

Some of the alternative options that are being looked at include; establishing a new supervised waste depot in the location of an existing bin site, redirecting people and businesses to an existing, supervised waste depot or establishing mobile bin sites using special trailers or collection vehicles.

For the people who use curbside collection or go to a waste depot or transfer station, their service will remain the same.

The bins are being removed because the current sites are not licensed and they pose a possible risk to the environment. According to the district, if garbage is not disposed of properly in and around bin sites, there is a possibility of cross-contamination with lakes and rivers that are close to the sites.

For the full list of the 13 bins that are being removed and where you can take your garbage, you can visit the district’s site here.

The district is encouraging people to visit their site and voice their opinions and concerns which can be done here.