GRAVENHURST, ON-The Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit is advising residents along South Beaver Creek of the possible contamination of private water supplies.

On Monday, a collision involving a transport truck on Highway 11, just south of Beiers Rd. resulted in a small fuel spill that entered the creek.

Health unit officials say if you spot a sheen on the water, or water from your well smells of fuel, you should use an alternative supply.

Water samples should be submitted to a licensed lab for testing.

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks is monitoring the cleanup.