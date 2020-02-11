GRAVENHURST, ON-Over $900.00 in fines have been laid against a Gravenhurst business.



According to the Fire Chief, a Fire Inspector discovered an exit door had been nailed shut and fined three people at the unnamed Bethune Road North business.

A building department inspector alerted fire officials to the situation who then ordered the business to repair its door. While the business fixed the door, fines were given to the owner of the building and business operator who is renting the building space.

Fire Chief Larry Brassard said “exit doorways in public settings are absolutely critical elements of community safety. The idea of an exit door being intentionally nail shut flies in the face of common sense.”

The fire department urges all owners to be especially vigilant this time of year about keeping exits clear as snow can easily prevent an exit door from opening properly.