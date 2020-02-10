GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP) is planning on launching a new transportation program to help people get around.

At GAP’s meeting today, the committee decided that they are going to give $525.00 to a local taxi company to see if the program works.

Chair of GAP Joanne Twist said that the program seeks to help people in Gravenhurst and the surrounding area by providing transportation to people in need including driving to the grocery store, doctor appointments, getting to a job, and providing a way to get to community events.

“This will provide access to transportation for those who need it,” said Twist.

While to date has been set for the pilot to start, Twist said they are currently in negotiations with a few companies to help get the program going.