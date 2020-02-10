MUSKOKA, ON-The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is going to be impacted by two more strikes by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) on Tuesday, February 11th and again on Thursday, February 13th.

All public elementary schools will be closed on both days. Public high schools will be open.

TLDSB said that daycares, before and after school programs and community use of school after-hour programs will not be affected by the strike but bus transportation will not be provided to TLDSB elementary students.

While the strikes are happening, the Towns of Bracebridge, Huntsville, and Gravenhurst have organized day camps for students who will not be able to go to school. If parents are interested in sending their children to day camps they must pre-register first. For parents in Gravenhurst, they can register here, families in Bracebridge can go here and children from Huntsville can attend camp here.