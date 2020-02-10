HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville OPP is asking people for help locating a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash.

The OPP got the call on February 7th just after 8:30 a.m. and is looking for a dark coloured, four-doored, mid-sized vehicle that fled south on Brunel Rd. after crashing into the other car.

As the driver left the scene, it passed a school bus that had its lights on and its stop arm down and when the vehicle drove around the bus, it almost hit a child who was crossing the road.

Anyone with info about the incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.