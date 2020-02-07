MUSKOKA, ON-MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Scott Aitchison is encouraging the government to improve internet and cell service in northern communities.

While speaking in the House of Commons today, Aitchison asked the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains about the internet and cell phone coverage in rural areas.

“Constituents in Parry Sound-Muskoka – like most residents of Northern Ontario – are frustrated with the high price and low quality of internet and cell phone services,” said Aitchison.

Aitchison noted in an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, he has invited Bains up to the riding to show him the communities that are impacted by poor internet and cell service to help get the process of improving internet infrastructure started.