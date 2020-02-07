MUSKOKA, ON-The South Muskoka Major Midget Bears is moving on to round two of provincial playoffs after beating the Huntsville in a four-game series.

When asking Head Coach Barry Hammond how the team is preparing for the next round, he told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that the team is ready for its next game.

“Every team is going to be prepared so we’ve got to make sure our preparation is top-notch and utilize our abilities, our size, our speed, our offensive output and we play a pretty strong defence so if we put all those things together we are a hard team to beat,” said Hammond.

The next game is set to happen tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena against the Collingwood Blackhawks.