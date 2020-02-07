MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has sent suspension notices to parents if the unit does not have an up to date record of the child’s immunizations.

If families do not provide proof of immunization by February 27th, their children will be suspended until they have received their shots. Immunization Program Manager with the SMDHU Deanna Thompson said that there are nine diseases children need to be protected against and unless they have a medical exemption, students must be given their vaccinations.

Thompson noted that she understands there are religious or philosophical beliefs regarding immunization and if this is the case, families can fill out an affidavit.

Thompson told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that this is to ensure children who go to school remain healthy. “We are currently targeting grade two and grade eight elementary students and why we target those grades is because they are overdue for an immunization that is required for school attendance,” said Thompson.

Parents can report their child’s immunization records online here.