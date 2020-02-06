MUSKOKA, ON-The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is going to be impacted by two more strikes from the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), taking all elementary school students within the board out of school for those days.

The strikes are set to hit on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

Part of the ETFO job action, the Tuesday strike will be province-wide while the one on Thursday will only affect TLDSB.

TLDSB said that daycares, before and after school programs and community use of school after-hour programs will not be affected by the strike but bus transportation will not be provided to TLDSB elementary students.

The board reminds parents that they do provide bussing to Catholic schools in Muskoka and in the City of Kawartha Lakes but to not put your TLDSB elementary child on the bus on Thursday.

For support, the Ministry of Education has opened up a helpline to parents which can be reached at 888-444-3770.