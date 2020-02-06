GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst council has passed its 2020 budget today along with a tax increase of 1.6 percent.

If your home is worth $100,000.00 you will be paying an additional 1.6 percent on your taxes.

Council also passed its 2020 Capital budget of almost $6.5 million as well as $23.9 million that will go to their 2020 Operating budget.

Gravenhurst Mayor Paul Kelly noted that he was pleased with the tax increase as it will contribute to fixing one of the town’s roads which during the public consultation, registered as one of the people’s major concerns.