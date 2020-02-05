GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP) is looking for donations and participants for The Coldest Night of the Year.

Bonnie Dart from GAP noted that their goal is to raise $50,000.00 for the community so they can keep funding their food programs as well as invest in transportation and mental health initiatives.

Coldest Night of the Year is a Canada-wide walk held at night on February 22nd where people can pledge to walk two, five or 10 kilometres either by themselves or with a team.

If you are interested in participating or donating, you can go to the Coldest Night of the Year site here.