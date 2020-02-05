MUSKOKA, ON-The Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is holding a province-wide strike that will see elementary students in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) out of school for the day.

High school students will not be impacted by the strike as it only affects elementary teachers.

ETFO teachers will be picketing tomorrow at several locations including MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller’s office.

President of ETFO for Trillium Lakelands Karen Bratina said that she wants to thanks parents for their unwavering support of the teachers.