BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has asked the public what they would like to see in the new Multi-Use Community Centre (MUCC).

A meeting held at the Bracebridge Sportsplex today saw government representatives talk about the features, funding, where they are at, and the future of the MUCC.

One of the presenters included Ricardo Duque the Project Architect for the MUCC and he noted that the new facility will have a concept that revolves around synergy and community. During the interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Duques mentioned that the MUCC will feature an NHL sized arena with 1,000 accessible seats, a multi-use sports field that will allow multiple sports and activities to take place at a time, a library, community hall that can host public and private events, and a vibrant common area that links the whole building together.

One of the primary topics of conversation revolved around pricing and how it works. The Town of Bracebridge has put in a request to the federal government for a grant that, if it is given, it will allow the town to build the full facility. If the town if not given funding, then certain parts of the MUCC will be built ahead of others while funding is collected. When talking to Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith, he said that the town was very prepared when they sent in their submission to the government and is hoping they will get it.

Other ways the town is preparing to lessen the burden on the taxpayer is by community fundraising, naming rights and sponsorships and changing the project scope which will change the development process of building the MUCC which will reduce the strain upon taxpayers.

The building is set to have many features including being sustainable. The town is currently looking at a few options to help in this endeavour like investing in energy-saving equipment, solar power generation, rainwater harvesting, and installing a building automation system.

While many ideas are still in the works about what happens after the MUCC is built, other facilities like the public library and gym will continue normal operations until the new facility is built.