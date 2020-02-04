BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Post Office is moving its retail location.

Hayley Magermans from Canada Post said that because of space limitation in the current building, the post office is moving to 193 Manitoba St. in the spring.

While the retail location will be moving up Manitoba St., all depot operations in Bracebridge will be moving to a separate location later this year.

Magermans said that all existing products and services will continue to be available in the new post office location and customers will receive a notification about these changes shortly, including when they can pick up the keys for their new postal boxes.