HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Door has received a $7,000.00 cheque from the Muskoka Youth Mental Health and Wellness Fund.

On January 20th, the Director of The Door James Hunt was given the cheque by Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation Lynn DeCaro. This donation will allow the organization to keep its lunch program going which serves about over 80 lunches two times a week to hungry students.

Hunt noted how important the program is for the youth in Huntsville, “We’re very happy to know that we can now continue to offer this important program throughout 2020. Beyond the obvious benefits of providing food to hungry students, our lunch program also serves to build a strong sense of community in the youth of Huntsville. Much research in the field of mental health points towards social connectedness as being a primary factor in building and maintaining good mental health.”

DeCaro said it’s these programs that help youth in our community feel connected.