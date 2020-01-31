GRAVENHURST, ON-Sobey’s in Gravenhurst has eliminated its plastic bags in an effort to go green.

Starting today, Sobey’s has started using paper bags and is encouraging people to use the new tee-shirt bags which cost 25 cents each and can be washed up to 14 times.

A Manager at Sobey’s in Gravenhurst Jackie Jerome said plastic bags have been replaced at all Sobey’s stores and “this is a step to removing avoidable plastic from the grocery store industry.”

The new paper bags are recyclable and compostable.

Jerome said that when you check out at the grocery store, each paper bag costs 10 cents or you can buy a reusable bag that goes for 99 cents.

Sobeys will still offer small plastic bags for produce, meat, seafood, and bulk products to prevent cross-contamination but Jerome said the company is working on a solution to eliminate the remaining plastic bags.