Dan Kretschmar grew up in Severn Bridge and is currently a Kindergarten teacher in China (photo supplied by Facebook)

MUSKOKA, ON-A Muskoka resident is considering returning home after being caught in the Novel Coronavirus quarantine in China.

Dan Kretschmar of Severn Bridge has been in China for three years teaching Kindergarten English and in a recent conversation, he said “I think I’m going to come back. I have been in quarantine now for 10 days and feel fine still. I think it’s better to be at home now until things calm down a bit.”

He has been living in a city one hour west of Shanghai and described the experience as unprecedented.

On Tuesday Kretschmar told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom he was not overly concerned about his health but if the situation worsens, he would be ready to get on a plane and head somewhere.

The newsroom has asked Kretschmer to let us know how the screening process goes at the airport.