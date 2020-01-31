MUSKOKA, ON-Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is planning on cancelling all elementary extracurricular activities in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB).

Karen Bratina, President of ETFO for Trillium Lakelands told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that if a deal is not reached with the government by the end of today, all elementary school extracurricular activities will be cancelled starting Monday.

Bratina said activities like intramural sports, robotics teams and book clubs that practise and gather during the day with a teacher, will not be moved to afterschool but cancelled altogether.

ETFO is expected to come out with an official statement later today confirming whether or not extracurriculars will be cancelled.

Elementary schools will be closed on Monday and Thursday as the teachers go on their rotating strikes.