MUSKOKA, ON-The Towns of Huntsville and Bracebridge are offering day camps for elementary school students in the event of strike action next week.

On February 3rd and 6th, the Canada Summit Centre in Huntsville will be offering day camps from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. During the day camp, children will skate, swim and participate in other activities throughout the day.

The day camp in Huntsville will cost parents $36.00 per child if they live in town and $39.60 per child if they do not. If there is no strike parents will be given a full refund.

The day camp in Bracebridge will be held at the Sportsplex on both the 3rd and 6th between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. While children are at day camps, they will get to participate in a wide range of activities like active and quiet games, swimming, playtime outdoors, and crafts.

For parents in Bracebridge, the cost for the day is $36.00 and if there is no strike, parents will be given a full refund.

Children are asked to bring their own lunches, swimming gear, and clothes they need for outside.

Children seven years and younger must be accompanied by an adult if they go on the ice and in the pool.

Parents in Huntsville will need to pre-register their child for the day camp which they can do here and for Bracebridge parents, they can pre-register here.

Manager of Recreation and Leisure Services for the Town of Huntsville Simone Babineau said that there is a need for day camps on the strike days for the teachers to be able to go out and strike and for parents to go to work.

The strikes on the 3rd and 6th are affecting public elementary schools across Muskoka and unless a contract agreement is reached by Friday, elementary schools will be closed.