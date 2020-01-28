Another teacher’s union has announced strike action which will see all public Catholic schools in Muskoka closed Tuesday, February 4th.

The Ontario English Catholic Teacher’s Association announced it will hold a province-wide strike on Tuesday.

The strike will close both Catholic elementary schools along with St. Dominics Catholic Secondary School in Muskoka.

And, it’s not the only school closure next week.

All public elementary schools will be dark as the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario stage a rotating strike in Muskoka on Tuesday and a province-wide strike on Thursday.