MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka Algonquin Health Care (MAHC) is monitoring Novel Coronavirus and is ready to tackle it should it come to Muskoka.

In order to make sure the region is prepared to deal with Coronavirus, MAHC has infection prevention and control policies and protocols in place. It is also working with its health-care partners including the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

When you enter a Muskoka hospital you will see signs pointing you to put on a mask if you have flu-like symptoms such as a fever, muscle pain, a new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, and have travelled to China recently or another affected area.

Patients who have a travel history to high-risk areas in China or those who have had contact with anyone who travelled to China and is unwell will trigger additional screening. That will include patients putting on a mask, being placed in isolation, and being cared for by a team wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) while in a negative pressure room.

MAHC said that if you are feeling unwell and have travelled from China or another affected area in the past 14 days or have been in close contact with a person who has been travelling and is unwell, you should be assessed by a health-care provider. If possible, make sure to call ahead and let staff know you are coming so they can take appropriate precautions.

The ways you can prevent catching the virus include washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue away, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid contact with people who are sick, clean and disinfect frequently touched object and surfaces, and be sure to stay at home if you are sick.

The MAHC said that the Coronavirus causes symptoms resembling those of the common cold and can escalate to even more severe illnesses like pneumonia and death. The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) was a type of Coronavirus, this novel one, however, is a new virus that has previously not been identified by humans.

Common showings of the virus include respiratory symptoms, a fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties.

The only way to confirm cases of Novel Coronavirus is with a lab test and according to the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), symptoms of the virus may appear anytime between two to 14 days after you have been exposed.