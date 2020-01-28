A Quebec man faces charges after trying to dupe two Bracebridge banks out of money.

The OPP was called by staff on Friday after they noticed the man’s suspicious behavior.

At both banks, there were inconsistencies with his identification as he tried to withdraw large sums of money.

Police found him inside one of the banks and charged the 42-year old with identity theft, personation, use of a forged document and obstruct a peace officer.

He has a bail hearing Tuesday.