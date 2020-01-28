HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville council is moving forward with filling the vacant seat left by the previous member turned Mayor, Karen Terziano.

At the meeting last night, Municipal Clerk Tanya Calleja told the council about the next steps they would have to take to fill out the Huntsville Ward Councillor seat.

Two options were presented, the first was appointment/call out which would allow qualified people to put their name forward and be considered at the next Special Council meeting on February 11th. The second option was to have an election that would cost the town about $45,565.00.

One of the questions that raised concern among councillors was what makes someone a qualified candidate. Calleja said that as long as they are over 18-years-old, are a Canadian citizen and are a resident of Huntsville or the wards surrounding it, they will be able to apply for the position.

After deliberating, the council decided to go with the first option and appoint someone. Calleja explained each candidate will make a short speech at the special council meeting about why they feel they should fill the empty ward seat. Each councillor will be able to ask the person one question and once everyone has made their speech, each councillor will write the name of the candidate they favour on a piece of paper and hold it up. If more than one candidate is shown to have multiple votes, then those people will progress until the council gives the majority vote to one person.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Mayor Terziano said that she feels this option will be the quickest solution for the council. “We have been down a councillor going into our sixth month so to get it done sooner than later is better and an election would not have happened till May.”

Council is accepting applications for the vacant seat until February 7th which can be filled out here then submitted at the town hall.