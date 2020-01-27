GRAVENHURST, ON-The lockdown at Beaver Creek Institution has come to an end.

Correctional Service Canada (CRC) said today that the facility has resumed normal operations after a number of items were found during a search including tattoo paraphernalia, handmade weapons, cell phones, and small quantities of drugs.

The CRC said it is strengthening its measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

The CRC also works with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into the institutions.

Visits to the facility have resumed.